PORTLAND — The Portland Kids Duathlon has donated $8,000 to the Foundation for Portland Public Schools to help with COVID-19 needs in the city schools.

The money may be used for innovation grants to educators, extra academic support for students, free meals to supplement federal lunch and breakfast programs and to support families in crisis.

This year’s virtual race featured 92 participants. Over the last three years, the event has raised $23,000 for the Foundation. Sponsors of this year’s race also donated new bikes, equipment and a storage shed for the East End Community School’s Rise & Shine Bike Club.

