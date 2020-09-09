NEW YORK — Serena Williams has pulled out another three-set victory to reach the semifinals in an 11th consecutive U.S. Open appearance.

Williams trailed by a set and a break against Tsvetana Pironkova before coming back to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 Wednesday in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Two more victories for Williams, and she will claim a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

How big an upset would this have been if Pironkova had held on? Not only is she not seeded at Flushing Meadows, she isn’t even ranked. This was her first tournament of any sort in more than three years, because she left the tour to become a mother.

Williams last lost before the semifinals in New York all the way back in 2007, when Justine Henin eliminated her in the quarterfinals.

The American, who turns 39 in less than three weeks, has won a total of six championships at the U.S. Open and was the runner-up four times, including in 2018 and 2019.

This story will be updated

