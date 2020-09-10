NEW HIRES

The Laborers’ International Union of North America New England Region Organizing Fund has named Jason J. Shedlock as its regional organizer. Shedlock was previously executive director of the Maine State Building and Construction Trades Council and a special assistant to former Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling. Shedlock will use his experience with organizing, political affairs, communications, business development and market share expansion to support Maine laborers. Shedlock serves on both the Maine State Workforce Board and the Maine Apprenticeship Council, having been appointed by Gov. Janet Mills. He serves as a trustee and executive board member of the Maine AFL-CIO and is a delegate to the Southern Maine Labor Council.

Erin MacGregor-Forbes was named director of finance and administration at Maine Audubon. MacGregor-Forbes was most recently chief financial officer at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, and worked previously at Allagash Brewing Co. and Sterling Rope Co. MacGregor-Forbes is also a master beekeeper and runs Overland Apiaries, a non-migratory beekeeping operation.



Shea H. Watson

Shea H. Watson has joined the firm of Kelly, Remmel & Zimmerman in Portland as an attorney. Watson, a 2019 magna cum laude graduate of the University of Maine School of Law, previously served as a judicial law clerk to Joseph M. Jabar, associate justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. While in law school, Watson clerked for two law firms in Maine, completed an externship for Magistrate Judge John H. Rich III for the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine, and interned with the Legal Aid Society in Manhattan as a public defender and with the legal and compliance team of a publicly traded company.

Brandt Associates will expand its philanthropic fundraising services by collaborating with several area professionals. Michael Barndollar will serve as philanthropy strategist, Sue-Ellen Roper McClain as marketing, communications and digital media director, Bill Bayreuther as grants counsel, Karen Stimpson as grants counsel, Eric Howard as organizational development and strategic partnerships counsel and Kari Sides Suva as organizational development and leadership counsel. The company specializes in nonprofit fundraising, as well as strategic planning, leadership development, program assessment, and marketing and communications.

PROMOTIONS

CourseStorm has promoted Amy Farrell to senior account executive and Monique Bouchard to marketing executive at the Maine-based software company, which specializes in online registration and class marketing platforms and is headquartered in Orono.

Farrell, who joined CourseStorm in 2018, specializes in working with arts and higher education organizations, and serves as a mentor to new sales representatives. Bouchard, who had been a marketing content writer since 2019, will manage the CourseStorm brand across multiple channels, oversee online marketing efforts and develop strategic marketing campaigns.

Oak Point Associates, a Maine and New Hampshire architecture and engineering firm, has announced the transfer of ownership to eight newly promoted principals who led the company’s growth in recent years. The principals are Matthew Albert, Tyler Barter, Allison Towne DiMatteo, Peter Dunn, Scott Hughes, Sarah Smith, Robbie Tillotson, and Kenneth Weston. The firm, which was founded by Rob Tillotson in 1979, has 80 employees and provides all major architecture and engineering disciplines at its offices in Biddeford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The transition will diversify ownership, and the company expects to strengthen its current markets while also exploring new sectors.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: