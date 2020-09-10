Candidate has served with distinction

To the editor,

Anne Carney has served with distinction in the Maine House of Representatives, and now we have an opportunity to send her to the Maine Senate, which we should not miss.

As a representative, Anne drafted and built bipartisan support for legislation holding oil companies responsible for the removal of unused facilities and cleanup of the land to residential standards. She worked with Democrats and Republicans on the Labor and Housing Committee to develop a bill requiring employers to give time off to veterans to keep difficult-to-change appointments with the VA that won a 12-1 favorable vote in committee and passage as submitted. And she crafted two bills presented to the Health and Human Services Committee that would take advantage of unused Medicare funds to create cost effective ways to bring better health care to Maine families.

In each of these cases, Anne wrote complex legislation that was virtually ready to pass as written, and worked with legislators on both sides of the aisle to build understanding and support. As a state senator, I am confident she will continue to work skillfully toward innovative solutions to the problems that face us in Maine in these difficult times.

In preparing for her life’s work, Anne knew she needed to equip herself with tools of justice seeking and ethics, including deep universal values, not only for herself but for the wider community. That’s why she earned advanced degrees from Maine Law and Harvard Divinity School, and she puts both to work on behalf of the common good.

All elections are important, but this one matters at the local level in similar fashion to upcoming national elections. Anne Carney will represent us with honesty and respect, kindness and compassion, not only towards those who agree, but for and with those who do not. She will represent the best interest of all the people, not only those who contributed to her campaign or are well connected.

She will do the right thing even when no one is looking, and represent us in the Maine Senate with integrity at every level of which we can be proud.

Please join me in voting for Anne Carney for Maine State Senate.

Andrea Thompson McCall

South Portland

Candidate committed to doing ‘what’s best’

To the editor,

I would like to ask my fellow South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough voters to support Stephanie Anderson for Maine Senate.

Stephanie was the district attorney for Cumberland County for 28 years. In that time she established units to deal with juvenile crime, domestic violence, human trafficking, and founded the first Drug Court in Maine.

She helped form alternative sentencing for non-violent offenders. She helped with legislation in Augusta so already knows what will be involved in working in the Maine Senate. She has a proven record of public service and commitment to her job.

She will be committed to doing what’s best for our area of the state. Vote Stephanie Anderson for Maine Senate.

Kandi-Lee Hoy

South Portland

Concerns about bicyclists shared

To the editor,

I noticed several letters in the local papers regarding the careless rudeness of bicyclists in the area. Having experienced several negative encounters, I want to add my concerns to the list.

Yesterday while walking my dogs in Mill Creek Park, between Ocean Street and Cottage Road, I counted 13 bicyclists coming toward me from behind. Not one of those riders rang a bell or called out “on your right.” This is an unsettling phenomenon I have observed many times. None of the riders seem to have taken instruction regarding notifying pedestrians of their approach.

I have narrowly escaped destruction on the walkway along Willard Beach on numerous occasions and have had to leap out of the way of oncoming or passing bike enthusiasts, who assumed they had the right-of-way. Last but not least I have, on two separate occasions, had to step off the sidewalk into the street (with my dogs) to escape bicyclists riding toward me on the sidewalk.

These walkways are pedestrian routes. I have always tolerated the bicycles in the interest of supporting outdoor activities. But I am becoming more and more anxious about walking around South Portland because of the dangerous behavior of the bicycle crowd.

Barbara Dee

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »