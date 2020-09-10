BIDDEFORD — Norman R. Bouthot Sr., 78, of Biddeford, passed away at Pinnacle Health Care in Sanford on Sept. 2, 2020.

He was born in Biddeford on Sept. 15, 1941, son of the late Joseph A. and Alfreda (Menard) Bouthot.

Mr. Bouthot was educated locally in Biddeford, graduating from Biddeford Adult Education. He served in the Maine National Guard for two years, then worked for 29 years at Saco Defense Corporation, retiring in August of 1995.

He enjoyed metal detecting, playing pool, and watching boxing.

Mr. Bouthot is survived by: his son, Robert Bouthot of Biddeford;, three daughters, Cathy Lambert of Parsonsfield, Karen Schlotzhauer of Oley, Pennsylvania, and Angela of Biddeford; sister, Priscilla Morin and her husband Adelbert of Biddeford; as well as several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son Norman R. Bouthot Jr. in 1991.

There will be no services. Arrangements are in the care of Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.hopememorial.com.

