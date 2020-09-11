Kiwanis Club selling mums

The Scarborough Kiwanis club will be selling mums this fall in the parking lot of the Scarborough branch of Saco & Biddeford Savings from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, as well as at Ron Forest & Sons Fence Company Monday through Friday, Sept 14 to 18 during regular business hours.

Plants are $8 each or four for $30. Proceeds from the sale will be used for the club’s projects, including support of the Scarborough Schools food backpack program, the Scarborough Food Pantry, high school scholarships, and sponsored leadership programs — Key Club, Builders Club, and K-Kids.

For more information, contact club secretary Joyce Leary Clark at 329-8488 or [email protected]

United Methodist Church to hold yard sale

West Scarborough United Methodist Church at 656 U.S. Route 1 in Scarborough will hold a yard sale, Saturday, Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The rain date is Saturday, Sept. 19. Masks and social distancing will be required.

First Congregation Church to hold take-out barbecue fundraiser

The First Congregational Church of Scarborough will offer its 4th annual public dinner catered by Moe’s Original Bar-B-Q on Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 5 to 6 p.m. The church is located at 167 Black Point Road in Scarborough. Due to the pandemic, this year’s event will be take-out only.

Cost will be $10 for all meals, only cash will be accepted. Vehicles will be directed inside the church parking lot. Meals will be handed to an occupant (please wear a mask) of the vehicle, starting at 5 p.m., on a first-come, first-served basis until food runs out.

The meal will include pulled pork, chicken, baked beans, cornbread, potato salad, cucumber/tomato salad. There will be no desserts or beverages offered. The meals will be boxed by church members who will wear masks, shields, gloves, maintain distance, use sanitizer, and adhere to all COVID-19 precautions. The dinner is a fundraiser sponsored by the church’s Men’s Fellowship.

