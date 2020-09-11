CUMBERLAND COUNTY — The deadline has passed for submitting nomination papers for local races in all three communities and this fall voters will be deciding on a total of 12 contested races for town/city council and school board, along with two contested state Senate and four contested state House seats.

In Cape Elizabeth, Council Chairwoman Valerie Adams and Councilor Christopher Straw are not seeking reelection. Candidates Nicole Boucher, Kevin Jordan, Christopher Kleeman and Gretchen Noonan are all vying for the two seats. School Board members Hope Straw and Nasir Shir are also not running for reelection, and Audra Gore, Jennifer McVeigh and Cynthia Voltz will be on the ballot.

On the South Portland City Council, only one seat in District 1 is contested. Claude Morgan, the incumbent, is running against Jocelyn Leighton and Donald Curry. Mayor Katherine Lewis and Councilor Deqa Dhalac are running unopposed for their seats. On the School Board, at-large members Mary House and Heather Johnson are not seeking reelection. Candidates Jake Kulaw, Jennifer Ryan, Claire Holman and Jeffrey Seiser are running for the two seats.

In Scarborough, Town Councilors Jean-Marie Caterina and John L. Cloutier are running for reelection against Jonathan E. Anderson, Nicholas S. McGee and Frayla A. Tarpinian. On the School Board, Chairwoman Leanne L. Kazilionis is running for reelection but board member Hillory Durgin is not. Candidates John David Dittmer and Mary Shannon Lindstrom are also running for both seats.

On the state level, Stephanie Anderson, R-Cape Elizabeth, is running against Anne M. Carney, D-Cape Elizabeth, for the District 29 Senate seat, which covers South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and part of Scarborough. Stacy Fielding Brenner, D-Scarborough, is facing Sara L. Rivard, R-Gorham, for the District 30 Senate seat, which covers part of Scarborough, along with Gorham and Buxton.

Area voters will also decide on the following contested House seats:

• District 27 (parts of Scarborough and Gorham): Kyle R. Bailey, D-Gorham; Roger E. Densmore III, R-Gorham

• District 29 (part of Scarborough): Shawn A. Babine, D-Scarborough; Analee Z. Rosenblatt, R-Scarborough; Sophia B. Warren, I-Scarborough

• District 30 (part of Cape Elizabeth): Rebecca J. Millett, D-Cape Elizabeth; Timothy Lee Thompson, R-Cape Elizabeth

• District 32 (parts of South Portland and Cape Elizabeth): Christopher J. Kessler, D-South Portland; Tammy B. Walter, R-Cape Elizabeth

Christopher J. Caiazzo, D-Scarborough, is running unopposed for the District 28 seat, which includes part of Scarborough. Lois Galgay Reckitt, D-South Portland, is running unopposed for the District 31 seat and Victoria Morales, D-South Portland, is running unopposed for District 33. Both districts cover part of South Portland.

