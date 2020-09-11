SAN DIEGO _ The Padres-Giants game Friday night at Petco Park was postponed just before it was scheduled to begin after a member of the Giants tested positive for COVID-19.

Players were introduced and lined up for the playing of the national anthem before two umpires emerged from the tunnel leading to their locker room and spoke to Padres Manager Jayce Tingler and then spoke to members of the Giants staff before departing the field. One of the umpires had a cell phone to his ear the entire time.

Players from both teams stood around and sat in the dugout as Padres front office officials talked with each other and on phones. Some players had their protective masks on and the ones who did not were told to put them on.

YANKEES: Ailing sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton might be back in the New York Yankees’ lineup as soon as next weekend.

Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that both players are at the tail-end of their recoveries and could be sent to the club’s alternate site in Scranton, Pennsylvania, this weekend to get at-bats. That would put them on track to return for the final 10 or so games in this pandemic-shortened 60-game regular season.

“I would say they’re both close,” Boone said. “They’re both feeling well. They’re both doing well. Hopefully, we’re in the final days before they start getting some at-bats.”

Judge is recovering from his second stint on the injured list this season with a strained right calf and last played Aug. 26. Stanton has been out since Aug. 8 with a left hamstring strain.

New York has slumped badly without its towering power hitters. After starting this pandemic-shortened regular season 16-6, the Yankees entered Friday with 15 loss in their past 21 games, dropping to the bottom of the playoff picture.

New York started Friday 1 1/2 games ahead of Baltimore for the final postseason spot and opened a four-game series against the Orioles with a doubleheader Friday night.

Left-hander James Paxton had a setback this week in his recovery from a strained left flexor tendon, and it’s uncertain whether he will pitch again this season.

Boone said there’s “still a chance on some level” that Paxton can contribute. He also said it’s possible the 31-year-old could return as a reliever. Paxton can become a free agent after the season.

“It’ll be challenging but we’ll see how day by day goes,” Boone said.

The team is also without third baseman Gio Urshela (right elbow bone spur) and pitchers Luis Severino and Tommy Kahnle (Tommy John surgery). Right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga remains out with an unspecified medical condition, as well.

DODGERS: Los Angeles reinstated outfielder Joc Pederson from the paternity list and optioned infielder Matt Beaty to the team’s alternate site.

Pederson has struggled during the shortened season, hitting .184 with six home runs and 12 RBI in 34 games. Last year, he set career highs in batting average (.249), homers (36) and RBI (74), among other categories.

Beaty has played in 21 games for the Dodgers this season, batting .220 with two homers and five RBI. His numbers also are down from a year ago when he made his major league debut with Los Angeles. He batted .265 with nine homers and 46 RBI in 99 games.

The Dodgers were off Friday and host Houston this weekend.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

YANKEES 6, ORIOLES 0: Gerrit Cole pitched a seven-inning two-hitter, DJ LeMahieu led off the first inning with the first of three Yankees homers and New York beat Baltimore in a doubleheader opener at Yankee Stadium.

PHILLIES 11, MARLINS 0: Aaron Nola struck out 10 and pitched all seven innings for the first complete game of his big league career, and Philadelphia won the opening of a doubleheader in Miami.

