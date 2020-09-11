Hello, Scarborough,

I am writing to ask you to consider joining me in voting for Jon Anderson for Scarborough Town Council. Jon is smart, articulate, well researched and thoughtful. He and I do not always agree on issues, but what I like most about Jon is how he responds to disagreement. Instead of getting angry and talking over others, he steps back, he listens and seeks to understand other viewpoints. This is exactly the temperament needed to continue to move our town forward.

Jon has my utmost respect and my vote! I hope he will also earn yours.

Katy Foley

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: