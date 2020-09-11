This is meant to be a friendly message to Mr. Beem in regard to his question, how can an active duty military person or veteran support Trump (“Veterans for Trump?”, Aug. 28)? I am a great fan of his, but feel that his question might be a tiny bit disingenuous.
I am a 71-year-old woman and have seen that a lot of men use their wives and female friends to voice opinions they don’t want to speak out loud for themselves. I think this is a service that Trump performs for a lot of older men. They are terrified that the world they have been accustomed to is changing way too fast. Trump raises a voice to confirm these fears. He may be a nasty, prolific liar, but he is a lot like them in a lot of ways. And he says he wants to keep things the same as they always have been, which means white/male supremacy and keeping Blacks and women in their place.
I hate to say it, but I think this is primarily racist/anti-feminist behavior. The older men (and veterans) that are members of my family are confirmed racists. They would never, ever say this out loud, of course, but I am speaking of men in my family that I know well and I hear the remarks that they have made in private over a lifetime: “This is a free country, everyone is equal and has the opportunity to do what I have!”
I have absolutely no sympathy for this reasoning and behavior, but a nice, old veteran may quite likely be a mean, frightened bigot underneath. And Trump makes these people feel more than entitled to their opinions.
Thanks for your column! Keep writing and stay healthy.
Joyce Devine
Phippsburg
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Scarborough Leader
Calendar, Sept. 11
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: COVID-19 proves the need for universal health coverage
-
Southern Forecaster
Candidates line up for local, state seats
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Gorham-area voters should send Brenner to Senate
-
Opinion
Peter Vose, Falmouth: Where there’s a hinge, there’s a way