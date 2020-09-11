Elect Sophie Warr to HD 29

To the editor,

This is a letter of support for Sophie Warren, who is running for the Maine House of Representatives in the Nov. 3 election as an Independent. The seat she is running for is Scarborough coastal district 29.

I have known Sophis and her family since we were all growing up in Scarborough. She is an intelligent, personable, well-spoken person who will be a great advocate for ourhome town in Augusta in the state Legislature.

This generation of college graduates is dealing with an unprecedented amount of college debt. Combine that with the harm that coronavirus has done to their job prospects, and it is all discouraging. We need knowledgeable people such as Sophie in state and national government to figure out soltions that work out for all of society. We all need to have a chance at a bright future.

On Nov. 3, I hope all citizens in Scarborough coastal district 29 vote for Sophie B. Warren for the Maine House of Representatives.

Brianna Libby Floyd

Scarborough

To the Editor:

I am writing to endorse Sophia Warren for Maine House of Representatives on Nov. 3. Sophia is running as an Independent in Scarborough Coastal District 29. As a high school teacher of AP United States History for the past 28 years, I have encountered many bright and motivated students during my long career in secondary education. Sophia stands out as an exceptional candidate for public office. Sophia grew up in Scarborough, is a product of Scarborough schools, and earned a degree in International Relations from the prestigious Brandeis University. She has significant experience working internationally with youth in Israel, as well as positions working with Maine Senator Angus King in Washington D.C., and with the Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders presidential campaign this past year.

Sophia is the representative that Scarborough needs in the Maine House at this time. She is an independent who will listen to members of both Republican or Democrat parties and she cares passionately about the issues that concern all Mainers, including economic development and environmental protection. Sophia is motivated to ensure that Scarborough has a voice at the table in Augusta, as well as being able to work effectively and collaborate appropriately with other representatives across party lines. Her youthful and energetic approach to public service as well as her can-do attitude around the challenges facing us today is exactly the type of leadership that Scarborough needs during this difficult time. Most importantly, Sophia passionately cares about people and has the integrity, character, and leadership necessary for success in public service. She will bring those principles with her to the state house to ensure that Scarborough residents have, in the words of Lincoln, “government of the people, by the people, for the people.” Sophia Warren is a needed breath of bracing fresh air during these challenging hyper-partisan times as she will represent all of our collective interests in the town of Scarborough. Real leaders are ordinary people with EXTRAORDINARY determination. Sophia Warren is a real leader. Please join me in casting your ballot for Sophia Warren, Independent, for Maine House of Representatives, Coastal District 29, on November 3. Together, we can move forward with the right kind of leadership that Scarborough deserves.

Stephen J. Truncellito

Scarborough

Stacy Brenner for SD 30

To the editor,

I met Stacy Brenner while visiting Broadturn Farm in Scarborough to pick up produce. My neighbor and I were sharing a CSA from the farm last summer. Stacy showed us around the bountiful gardens. Her love and enthusiasm were evident for what she was doing with the farmland she and her husband have been cultivating for almost two decades. She spoke of her strong commitment to organic, sustainable farming for local communities.

Stacy Brenner was endorsed by the Maine Youth for Climate Justice for her pro-climate justice platform. She clearly knows the importance of confronting climate change and taking the action necessary to reverse it in order to benefit everyone. We need her in the Maine Senate from District 30. Please vote for her.

Kim Matthews

Westbrook

Vote Jean Marie Caterina for Town Council

To the editor,

We have spent so much time discussing the election in the state Legislature that we have totally ignored the election in the Scarborough Town Council. One of the candidates is Jean Marie Caterina. Jean Marie has been on the Town Council before and has a long history of service to this town and the entire southern Maine community as well. Scarborough would be well served with Jean Marie on the Town Council, she is consistently well informed on all the issues and hardworking. and I urge all registered voters to vote for her in November.

Tom DiPasqua

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: