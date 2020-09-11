Broncos star linebacker Von Miller underwent surgery Friday morning to repair a dislodged ankle tendon.

“I was told it went well, and we’ll see how it goes,” coach Vic Fangio said. “They haven’t said anything on a timetable based on his surgery, that will depend on the healing.”

Dr. Joshua Metzl, one of the team’s physicians, performed the operation at the Steadman Hawkins Clinic in suburban Denver.

Miller also consulted renowned foot/ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson after getting injured on a routine pass rush at the Broncos’ indoor practice Tuesday.

Although the typical recovery time for a subluxed peroneal tendon is four to six months, the best-case scenario would be a three-month recovery.

Fangio said earlier this week that Miller will be “out for a while” and will go on injured reserve at some point but he has declined to characterize Miller’s injury as a season-ending setback.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the NFL’s offseason, teams can bring an unlimited number of players off injured reserve this year once they are medically cleared to return.

Fangio said Miller’s injury, which occurred on the final play of practice, “was just a normal play, he rushed around the edge, he never hit the ground, never looked bad. If you saw the video, you’d think nothing happened, but it did.”

The Broncos, who open Monday night against the Tennessee Titans, dodged a second serious setback with word that top wide receiver Courtland Sutton’s shoulder injury wasn’t serious.

VIKINGS: The family of George Floyd will attend the Minnesota Vikings’ season opener against Green Bay.

The stadium is about 3 miles from where the 46-year-old handcuffed Black man died in police custody as a white officer pressed his knee against his neck for nearly eight minutes.

The Vikings announced Friday their plans to raise awareness of issues of racism and injustice at U.S. Bank Stadium before Sunday’s game, which will be played without fans because of the pandemic.

Floyd’s family members will be inside the building and recognized after the performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black national anthem that the NFL decided to play along with the traditional “The Star-Spangled Banner” before every game this season.

JETS: It appears the New York Jets will be without rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims for the season opener, and possibly beyond.

Coach Adam Gase announced Friday that the second-round draft injured his other hamstring at practice Thursday after recently returning from an issue with his other leg that sidelined him for much of training camp.

Mims was on pace to play at Buffalo on Sunday after practicing fully Wednesday, but he got hurt again the next day and was not going to practice Friday. Gase acknowledged Mims’ chances of playing appeared slim.

