SCARBOROUGH — Because of restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus, students who normally visit the library after school to study, meet with friends or wait for rides will be limited.

According to a library press release, children are allowed in the building for a brief visit as individual visitors or as part of a family accompanied by an adult relative. Acquaintances who have created social or study groups may not enter the Library together. Students may come into the building one at a time to browse or to find materials for school. Students may not congregate inside or outside the Library after school while waiting for rides.

“The Scarborough School Department and Community Services have done extensive planning and made difficult decisions to keep our students, and by extension our community, safe. It is essential that we support this effort after school hours to continue to reduce the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.” said Library Director Nancy Crowell.

In compliance with the state’s current guidelines for public and community buildings, the Scarborough Public Library limits the number of visitors coming into the building and suggests each visit be no more than 15 minutes. Library staff have removed or blocked all seating and tables and removed computers to discourage people from lingering. The reconfiguration of space and furniture allows the Library to maximize separation for people using the collection and reduces contact with shared surfaces. Patrons are asked to wear a facemask covering both nose and mouth, to sanitize hands upon entry, and to maintain a six-foot distance from all others throughout the visit.

The library staff is available to make reading recommendations and assist with information needs. Call 883-4723 option 3 or email [email protected] to reach a member of the Youth Services team.

Through the end of the year, our Library will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for curbside pickup, computer access by appointment, and browsing the collection. For details and additional information about the Library’s digital and online program offerings, visit www.scarboroughlibrary.org .

