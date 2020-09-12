TENNIS

Four-time champion Serena Williams withdrew from the upcoming Italian Open citing the Achilles issue that bothered her in a loss to Victoria Azarenka in the U.S. Open semifinals, organizers at the Foro Italico announced on Saturday.

Williams took a medical timeout for a tape job on her Achilles during her three-set loss on Thursday.

The Italian Open, which was rescheduled from May due to the coronavirus pandemic, begins on Monday.

CYCLING

TOUR de FRANCE: Soren Kragh Andersen broke clear in a fast-changing finish on the roads of Lyon to win Stage 14 of the Tour de France.

Primoz Roglic, the overall leader, had a drama-free day to finish safely and keep the yellow jersey he claimed last Sunday.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Myisha Hines-Allen had 25 points and 11 rebounds to help Washington beat the New York Liberty 75-58, keeping the Mystics’ playoff hopes alive.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Mohamed Salah converted an 88th-minute penalty to complete his hat trick and secure Liverpool a thrilling 4-3 win over Leeds in a wobbly start to its English Premier League title defense.

Leeds came from behind three times as the promoted side — managed by storied Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa — took the game to the champions at an empty Anfield.

WOMEN’S SOCCER LEAGUE: In a summer of high-profile acquisitions in the Women’s Super League, Tottenham secured the biggest one yet Saturday by signing United States striker Alex Morgan on a one-season deal.

The 31-year-old Morgan will play in England for the first time and moves four months after giving birth to her first child.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: South African golfer George Coetzee will take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Portugal Masters after shooting 5-under 66 in the third round on Saturday.

Coetzee entered the weekend eight shots behind Julien Guerrier. But the overnight leader bogeyed four holes on the day, and Coetzee made an eagle and four birdies to go with just one bogey to move to 11 under at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura.

Guerrier and Masahiro Kawamura were joint second at one shot behind Coetzee.

Laurie Canter and Niklas Lemke were two shots back.

Coetzee won the Titleist Championship last week in South Africa.

AUTO RACING

XFINITY: Justin Allgaier saw a more than 9-second lead evaporate when a late caution flag flew, but he pulled away again on a restart with 13 laps to go to complete a sweep of a NASCAR Xfinity series doubleheader weekend at Richmond Raceway.

Allgaier, who lost the lead when he had trouble on a previous restart, had no such issues starting on the inside last with Jeb Burton to his outside and Ross Chastain behind him. He quickly moved in front entering Turn One and pulled away in a dominant performance.

The victory was his third of the season.

