KENNEBUNKPORT – Hildegard I. Junker passed away on August 8, 2020. Hildie was very bright and fiercely independent, had a big loving heart, grand sense of humor and loved people of all ages and stages. In her 20s, a promising career in medical research was blindsided by the death of her father, altering her life journey. However, after relocating from Boston to Kennebunkport, while caring for mother, she used her many talents in a variety career opportunities over the course of her life in Maine. Her home at Goose Rocks Beach was a gathering place for her siblings and their families, and thanks to her, we all have our own special memories of wonderful times spent together.

Hildie was predeceased by four “sisters”, number one Else Foster, free spirit Luise Cork, artist Annemarie McInnis, plus big tease, Wilhelm Junker (and so, the end of an era).

She leaves behind 11 nieces and nephews; plus numerous grandnieces and nephews scattered from coast to coast.

We will miss you but we thank you for the wonderful memories. Rest happy, dear Hildie.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous