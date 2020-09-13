CAPE ELIZABETH – Jestel E. Bolduc, 88, died peacefully on Thursday, Sept.10, 2020 at Maine Medical Center following a brief illness, her loving family was by her side.

Jessie was born in Winslow, the daughter of the late Alfred A. and Eva M. (LaCasse) Cyr. She graduated from Winslow High School in the class of 1950.

On June 30, 1956 she married Emile A. Bolduc Jr., at St. John the Baptist Church in Winslow. Jessie worked as a secretary at Waterville Senior High School for more than 20 years. Her greatest accomplishment was her responsibilities as a wife and mother, she worked very hard at raising her family and was always proud of her husband and children.

Together, Jessie and Emile made yearly vacations with the family to Rangeley Lake. From the early 1960s well into the 1990s they would rent a cabin, pack up the family and head off to Rangeley to enjoy the fishing and some spent together as a family. She enjoyed yoga, Zumba, loved adult coloring and enjoyed ushering at the St. Lawrence Arts Center. She also took several classes at the University of Southern Maine because she believed in lifelong learning.

Jessie was predeceased by her husband, Emile A. Bolduc in 2002; and a sister, Jeannette Hebert.

She is survived by two daughters, Susan and her husband Frank McGuan of Nevada, and Margaret Forsley of Cape Elizabeth, a son, Guy and his wife Kathy Bolduc of Iowa; a brother, Daniel and his wife Patricia Cyr of Winslow; four grandchildren, Sean McGuan of Nevada, Eric and his wife Jaime McGuan of Wisconsin, Eli Forsley of Florida, and Desiree Plata and her husband Ricky Misiaszek of Massachusetts; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Faith Stilphen and the entire staff at The Landing at Cape Elizabeth for their excellent care and support of Jessie over the last six years.

At the family’s request all services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Jessie’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Those who wish may make contributions in Jestel’s memory to:

Multiple Sclerosis Society

http://www.mymsaa.org

