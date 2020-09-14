Carl Szanton is right to want to see more bipartisanship in the U.S. Senate (“Maine Biden voters should also support Collins” Sep. 8). However, he fails to acknowledge, and perhaps understand, that so long as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell runs the Senate with his iron fist, there is no room for bipartisanship, much less any cooperation with a Democratic president as proven by his record during the Obama administration.
If you do not believe me, ask independent Sen. Angus King. To remove McConnell from his office, we must vote for the Democratic candidate.
Madge Baker
Shapleigh
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Sept. 14
-
Arts & Entertainment
Face the Music: Maine music venues need help. Here’s what you can do.
-
Business
Pandemic-induced remote worker boom creates state income tax confusion
-
Do This
Look forward to these fall events
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: Plan now to make your vote count; Vote Horch; Vote Arford
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.