Carl Szanton is right to want to see more bipartisanship in the U.S. Senate (“Maine Biden voters should also support Collins” Sep. 8). However, he fails to acknowledge, and perhaps understand, that so long as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell runs the Senate with his iron fist, there is no room for bipartisanship, much less any cooperation with a Democratic president as proven by his record during the Obama administration.

If you do not believe me, ask independent Sen. Angus King. To remove McConnell from his office, we must vote for the Democratic candidate.

Madge Baker
Shapleigh

