St. Mary’s Regional Hospital
Kevin Scot Young, born Sept. 4 to Charie Bennett and Daniel Young of Harrison. Grandparents are Patricia and Eric Bennett of Harrison and Bette-Lynn and Arnold Young of Naples. Great-grandparents are Marilyn and Arnold Young of Springfield, Vt., Kathleen and Alfredo Covert of Minot, and Charie and Harlan Barker of Norway.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Forecaster Opinion
Here’s Something: Senate debate a wholly un-senatorial affair
-
Business
Mainers seeking internet upgrade tell stories of poor service to highlight feds’ mistakes
-
Community News
Briefs
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: A Mainer fought for the Casco Bay, Presumpscot River we enjoy today
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Sept. 15