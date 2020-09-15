Community News

Births

St. Mary’s Regional Hospital Kevin Scot Young, born Sept. 4 to Charie Bennett and Daniel Young of Harrison. Grandparents are Patricia and Eric Bennett of Harrison and Bette-Lynn and Arnold Young of Naples. Great-grandparents are Marilyn and Arnold Young of Springfield, Vt., Kathleen and Alfredo Covert of Minot, and Charie and Harlan Barker of Norway.