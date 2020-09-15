NEW YORK — A person with direct knowledge of the decision says the New York Jets will place running back Le’Veon Bell on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Bell was hurt in the second quarter of the Jets’ season-opening 27-17 loss at Buffalo on Sunday.

He will miss at least the next three games, and be eligible to return to the active roster in Week 5. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move. NFL Network first reported that Bell would be placed on IR.

With Bell sidelined, 37-year-old Frank Gore is the team’s only healthy running back on the active roster. Josh Adams was elevated from the practice squad and played against the Bills. He is likely to be elevated again this week. As part of this year’s rules changes, players can be elevated twice from a team’s practice squad and returned without passing through waivers.

Rookie fourth-rounder La’Mical Perine has been sidelined the past few weeks with an ankle injury, and it’s uncertain if he’ll be healthy enough to play Sunday in the home opener against San Francisco. The Jets could opt to sign another player to give them depth at the position.

Coach Adam Gase said he didn’t want to put a timetable on Bell’s return, but said it was possible it could take some time because it’s a soft-tissue injury.

Bell was hurt on an incomplete pass late in the second quarter on a play during which Bills linebacker A.J. Klein was penalized for holding after he got tied up with Bell. The running back landed awkwardly and grabbed at the back of his left leg before heading to the sideline.

He returned for the second half, with his left leg wrapped, but was removed shortly into the third quarter. Bell finished with six carries for 14 yards and two receptions for 32 yards in the 27-17 loss.

BENGALS: The Bengals claimed former Browns kicker Austin Seibert off waivers but expect Randy Bullock to be ready to play in Cleveland on Thursday night.

Bullock missed a 31-yard field goal with 2 seconds left Sunday when his left calf cramped, leaving the Bengals with a 16-13 loss to the Chargers. Bullock fully practiced Tuesday and Coach Zac Taylor said he would be the kicker heading into their intrastate rivalry game.

Bullock’s calf cramped as he planted it to make the kick, which then sailed wide right. He said he’d never previously developed a cramp while kicking.

“That’s a kick I make 99 times out of 100,” Bullock said. “It was a freak deal.”

Seibert, a fifth-round pick in 2019, missed a field goal and an extra-point attempt during Cleveland’s 38-6 loss to the Ravens on Sunday. He gives the Bengals another kicker in case Bullock has more calf problems.

The Bengals also placed starting right guard Xavier Su’a-Filo on injured reserve with an ankle injury suffered against the Chargers. Su’a-Filo was the main offseason addition to an offensive line that has struggled the past few years.

Billy Price took over at guard when Su’a-Filo was hurt and is expected to play in Cleveland.

The Bengals also waived cornerback Torry McTyer and elevated defensive end Amani Bledsoe from the practice squad.

CHARGERS: Drue Tranquill was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers .

The second-year linebacker broke his left ankle during the first quarter of last Sunday’s 16-13 victory at Cincinnati. Asmar Bidal was promoted from the practice squad to fill Tranquill’s roster spot.

Coach Anthony Lynn said he expected Tranquill to miss significant time, but did not say it was a season-ending injury.

