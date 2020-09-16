Many times in my travels I have seen Susan Austin on her daily walk sporting the American flag in her hand, waving it proudly as I drive by. Not only does she love her country but also her hometown of Gray. I know this because it is very obvious the way she appears at every one of Gray’s functions like our Blueberry Festivals, town meetings, sporting events – you name it – she is there.

What I like about Sue is that she is very approachable. She is knowledgeable, friendly, anxious to help and puts tons of hours in trying to help her district. She has done well for us and continues to do her best for us. I will always support her. Thank you for your impeccable service. Vote for Susan Austin for two more years.



Sharon Macdonald

Gray

