DENVER — Mike Fiers threw six sharp innings before turning it over to a lights-out bullpen and the Oakland Athletics snapped a six-game skid against the Colorado Rockies with a 3-1 win Wednesday.

Next up, a well-earned day off for the Athletics, who have played 16 games in 13 days. They finished the stretch 9-7.

Fiers (6-2) may not throw hard – his fastball routinely hits the upper 80s – but he limited Colorado to a run by mixing in an effective slider and change-up. The Rockies were 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position against the 35-year-old Fiers.

The bullpen with the best ERA in baseball took it from there. Jake Diekman struck out three over 1 1/3 innings. He hasn’t allowed a run in 17 1/3 innings this season. Liam Hendriks got the final five outs to pick up his 13th save in 14 chances.

Tony Kemp made an acrobatic move to score the game’s first run. Caught in a rundown heading for home, he somehow swerved around the tag of first baseman Josh Fuentes – who was covering the plate – and touched home with his left hand as he tumbled to the dirt.

Jake Lamb had two hits, including an RBI single as part of a two-run sixth that gave the Athletics a 3-1 lead. Lamb is 5 for 11 since agreeing to terms with Oakland on Sept. 14 after being released by Arizona. He was 5 for 43 with the Diamondbacks this season.

NATIONALS 4, RAYS 2: Rookie Luis Garcia hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and visiting Washington beat AL East-leading Tampa Bay.

With Carter Kieboom on second base to start extra innings, the 20-year-old Garcia hit a leadoff drive on the first pitch from Nick Anderson (1-1).

Brandon Lowe got the Rays even at 2 when he hit a solo homer off Daniel Hudson (2-2) on a 2-2 pitch with two outs in the ninth.

CARDINALS 4, BREWERS 2: Adam Wainwright shook off an early home run and pitched a four-hitter, leading St. Louis at Milwaukee in the first game of a doubleheader.

Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt ran the team in the opener. He was to miss the nightcap while serving a one-game suspension, imposed by Major League Baseball after tempers flared during the Brewers’ 18-3 romp Tuesday night.

NOTES

ROCKIES: The Colorado Rockies have shut down starter Jon Gray for the season due to a sore right shoulder.

The 28-year-old last pitched Sept. 1 before going on the injured list with what was described as inflammation in his pitching shoulder. Gray finished the season 2-4 with a 6.69 ERA. He threw 39 innings with 22 strikeouts and 11 walks.

VIRUS: A Major League Baseball umpire tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting a late shift in crew assignments in Florida this week, several people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The affected umpire, who wasn’t identified, was not on the field when the result was learned.

MLB medical experts didn’t believe the positive test represented a threat of infection or presented a risk to other personnel, according to those familiar with the matter. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement.

The Washington-Tampa Bay game at Tropicana Field began Tuesday night with only three umpires. Fill-in Clint Vondrak came on the field in the fourth inning.

Meanwhile, veteran ump Andy Fletcher, who had been scheduled to work at Tampa Bay, instead traveled to Miami and joined three young umpires as the crew chief for the Boston-Marlins game.

