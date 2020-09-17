Vote Favreau

Mark Favreau is running for Select Board in Bowdoinham, and I very much look forward to voting for him.

I first got to know Mark a few years ago when I hired him to help me fix up a very run-down old home. With every issue we found, Mark took the time to investigate, identify the underlying problem, and fix it without cutting corners. He has run a successful business, managed people and finances, and has a special understanding of public works through his experience plowing town roads and repairing town buildings.

I have gotten to know Mark even better through our time volunteering for the Bowdoinham Food Pantry. Shortly after the pandemic hit, the Food Pantry realized they would need to move into a larger space to meet the increased demand and to ensure the safety of volunteers and clients. Mark was indispensable throughout the process, lending his carpentry skills and leading the transformation of the new space into a wonderful home for the pantry.

Mark is community-minded, level-headed, trustworthy, and generous with his time — all traits that will make him an excellent selectperson. I am grateful Mark Favreau is running and I encourage others to support him as well.

Sally Cluchey,

Bowdoinham

Vote Biden

I would like to suggest that you should cast your vote for Joe Biden! The reasons for not voting for Trump are many. I believe that Biden and his helpers can do a very good job at getting things back to normal as well as people learning to live together. Trump made a statement at the convention that he alone would make the country a better place to live. It is going to a combined effort of intelligent people to accomplish that! There are many other things I could mention that he has lied about, such as lying about his competitors and the Democratic Party. If he is re-elected, we will be going through this pandemic for a long time because he thinks he knows more than the doctors and healthcare workers. That is why we lost so many people that died from it. The only time you can tell when he is lying is when he opens his mouth.

Dana M. Lary,

Bowdoin

