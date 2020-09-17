The first Scots who came to Westbrook to work in the paper mills and on farms are believed to have arrived as early as 1852, but the first large immigration occurred in 1881 when 42 Scots were recruited as experienced weavers. They arrived with machinery brought from Scotland for use in the Westbrook Manufacturing Company. More Scots followed the weavers. They lived in company-built houses on Walker and Pike streets, where the neighborhood soon became known as “Scotch Hill” and is still called that today by older Westbook residents. The houses were laid out in a horseshoe shape around a field where rugby was played. Westbrook teams played rubgy and soccer against crews of the English steamboats docked in Portland Harbor. Courtesy of Westbrook Historical Society In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the American Journal is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.