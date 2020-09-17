SACO — Nicholas A. Fondak Jr., 53, of McKenney Road, passed away Saturday Sept. 12, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Biddeford on Aug. 28, 1967, the son of Nicholas and Linda Billings Fondak Sr.

Nicholas attended local schools and graduated from Thornton Academy in 1985.

He then attended and graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1989, with a degree in mathematics.

He was employed as a senior underwriter for Delta Dental in Boston for many years.

Nicholas enjoyed watching tennis, the New England Patriots and the Boston Celtics.

He also enjoyed traveling all over the world with this travel partner, his mother and life long friend Vern Sargent.

Family was very important to him and he was very devoted to his three nieces.

Survivors include: his parents of Saco; a sister, Stacy Hand and husband, Jim of Saco; three nieces, Emily, Olivia and Allyson Hand; and an uncle, Phil Fondak of Canfield, Ohio.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his memory, please consider Maine Muscular Dystrophy Association, 5 Hampshire St., Suite 100 B, Mansfield, MA 02048 .

Friends and relatives may attend a 11 a.m. Saturday Sept. 19, 2020, service at South Buxton Cemetery, Woodman Section. 1187 River Road, Buxton (Bar Mills).

Rev. Beverly Lowell of the United Baptist Church of Saco will officiate.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home at 13 Portland Road, Buxton, are entrusted with his arrangements.

