SABATTUS — A Randolph man has been charged with home repair fraud after he was accused of scamming an elderly woman out of money for work he never delivered.

Jason Alec Pratt, 43, was charged with home repair fraud and theft by unauthorized taking for allegedly taking the woman’s money as a down payment for work and then disappearing without making any repairs.

Sabattus police are investigating the case and said Pratt has a history of similar schemes in various towns including Gardiner, Richmond, Belgrade, Winslow and Greenville. Court records show that Pratt has served jail time on convictions that include theft and criminal threatening.

Police said in October of 2019, Pratt was operating under the business name Pratt Building & Roofing when he agreed to do work for the woman in Sabattus. He took her down payment, police said, signed a contract and then disappeared without ever contacting the woman again.

Investigators did not disclose how much money the woman handed over, although the amount was enough for them to get a felony indictment against Pratt.

Police said some of Pratt’s home repair fraud was committed while he was under court supervision with Maine Pre-Trial Service in Kennebec County after he was charged with unrelated crimes.

Pratt has been at the Kennebec County Jail in Augusta on those earlier charges since March. Earlier in September, a grand jury in Androscoggin County found that there was enough evidence to indict Pratt on the latest charges of home repair fraud and theft.

Sabattus police said they are hoping that the indictment will prompt anyone who has experienced similar fraud to come forward. They also hope it will prevent others from dealing with Pratt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sabattus Police Lt. Dan Davies at [email protected] or 375-6952.

