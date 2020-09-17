SACO – Outgoing Senator Justin Chenette has launched a new initiative to increase youth civic participation.

The Maine Democracy Project is a non-partisan, nonprofit committed to empowering a new generation of voters, advocates, and leaders through civics education, voter registration, and electoral engagement efforts, according to a news release.

“I believe in our collective ability to inspire the leaders of tomorrow, to act today,” said founder Justin Chenette. “Like I’ve done my entire legislative career, I want to amplify youth voices, educate students about how government works, and inspire them to harness their power for the greater good of our Democracy.”

Through social media, speaking engagements, and publications, Chenette hopes to register more young voters ahead of November’s election and beyond. Student volunteers will be encouraged to host online or socially distanced voter registration drives at their high schools and colleges throughout the state.

Next month, Chenette and the organization plan to publish a full-length children’s book version of his coloring book, “The Great Whoopie Pie Debate,” to illustrate the legislative process for young kids.

Learn more about how to get involved at www.MaineDemocracy.org.

