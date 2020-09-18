Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader recently added Lisa Collins to its team at its Scarborough location.

Collins grew up in Old Orchard Beach, and attended Old Orchard Beach High School. After graduating, Lisa joined the U.S. Air Force serving for 10 1/2 years and is a veteran. She then attended York County Community College to further her education. She became an entrepreneur, running her own cleaning company for 10 1/2 years, along with creating Stray Pet Adoption Center rescuing animals.

Collins currently resides in Saco with her fiancé, Mike, and her cats.

The Fontaine Family Team serves eight Maine counties, including Cumberland, and has locations in Scarborough and Auburn.

