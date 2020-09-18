Children line up at a a nutrition camp in Casco during the summer of 1925. The camp was one of several set up by the Cumberland County Public Health Association. Collections of Maine Historical Society/MaineToday Media. Order a copy at VintageMaineImages.com, item #7695


In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the Lakes Region Weekly is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years.  

