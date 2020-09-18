SACO – The family of Charlene Donahue sadly announces her passing on September 15, 2020. Daughter of Charles and Mildred (Clapp) Glover, Charlene was born November 19, 1931 in Portland, Maine. She was an alumna of Thornton Academy and Eastern Maine General Hospital School of Nursing, where she formed lasting friendships with countless friends. She greatly enjoyed alumnae efforts and networking with both organizations.In 1942, her parents built the Wee Camp on Little Ossipee Lake, beginning a lifelong tradition of cookouts, swimming, and overnights at the lake. Luckily, the cottage was spared in the fire of 1947, due to a favoring wind and many buckets of water drawn from the lake and poured by Charlene and her father around the cottage’s foundation. Years later, her brother Maurice would purchase the cottage next door, increasing the many happy times spent with extended family. Charlene loved each and every visit to the lake. Being a nurse was not only a profession to Charlene, it was who she was – quick, level-headed, organized, and caring. She was never “off duty.” Family was fundamentally important to Charlene. She centered her life around her children and grandchildren, always putting them first. As a woman of faith, she also considered the United Baptist Church community to be her family, too.Charlene was predeceased by her husband Thomas, and brother Maurice Glover. She is survived by her children Sheila (Denis), Thomas (Valerie), and Daniel (Kelly), as well as grandchildren Grace, Joseph, Patrick, Crystal, Tyrel, Connor, Hope, Haley, Corey, and Skye. She is also survived by her dear brother Charles Glover and wife Nancy, and many treasured nieces and nephews.Hundreds of dewdropsto greet the dawn,Hundreds of beesin the purple clover,Hundreds of butterflieson the lawn,But only one motherthe wide world over.The family wishes to thank the Gosnell House in Scarborough for their compassionate care of Charlene in her final days. Funeral arrangements will be private, due to the current environment.Dennett Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with her services. For those wishing to post condolences please go to http://www.dcpate.com.If desired, contributions in Charlene’s memory can be made to: Little Ossipee Lake Association, P.O. Box 204Waterboro, ME 04030.

