LAND O’LAKES, Fla. – Scot Corriveau, 51, of Land O’Lakes, Fla., passed away unexpectedly on August 17, 2020. Scot was born in Van Buren, on Nov. 16, 1968.He attended schools in Van Buran and Portland and worked for H.E. Sargent/Sargent Corp. from 1989-2004.For full obituary and to share memories, please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

