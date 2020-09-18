SACO — Camp Ellis lobsterman Seth Dube began fishing when he was a kid, starting with groundfish — a fishery that he said is no longer practiced by those who live at Camp Ellis. In an interview on the pier Thursday before a rally with Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, Dube, 46, said he was in seventh or eighth grade when he bought his first boat and went fishing with his brother. He’s the sixth generation of his family to do so, and he’d like to see the rich legacy of working on the water continue — and his son, now 6, become the seventh generation.

Dube, wearing a red baseball cap embroidered with the words “Make fishing great again,” said he likes what he hears from the 45th President of the United States.

“It’s the first time I ever (saw) a politician do what he said he was going to do,” he said.

Dube was one of about 200 to 250 people who gathered at the pier or on nearby porches and balconies Thursday to hear Eric Trump stump for his father. Lawns on streets throughout tiny Camp Ellis, a coastal village that is part of Saco, were decorated with Trump signs and American flags.

Dube, and others, like Swans Island lobsterman Jason Joyce, who spoke at the Republican National Convention, and lobsterman Sean Carlson, who made the trip from Tenants Harbor, were referring to a deal set to end European Union tariffs on lobster early next month, along with other programs that benefit those in the industry.

“He’s the only president to shine a spotlight on Maine lobster,” said Carlson of Trump. “I thought if you were not here, you were doing yourself a disservice.”

Eric Trump, campaigning for his father in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, before arriving in Camp Ellis shortly after 3 p.m., said the United States lost 70,000 factory jobs when the North American Free Trade Act was signed.

Taking a swipe at his father’s opponent, he said Joe Biden, “a politician for 47 years, never once signed a paycheck,” and said Biden “doesn’t know what he’s saying.”

Referring to Maine’s lobstermen, Trump said, “These guys work harder before 5 a.m. than Biden has in the last two weeks.”

He thanked law enforcement for the work they do.

“The way you’ve been treated by the left is outrageous,” Trump said. “You’re the best and the brightest and I promise you my father will never let you down.”

He told supporters crime had surged in New York City since Mayor Bill DeBlasio defunded the New York Police Department by $1 billion and eliminated undercover work.

He touched on what he described as a war on Christianity, religion, family values, and the second amendment, among other themes.

“Look at the economy my father has created, look at the industries he saved,” said Trump, adding the country had previously been” ripped off” by China, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and others. “Look at mid-east peace,” he said, referring to recent accords.

He said CNN spoke of the lack of mask wearing at the signing of the peace accords.

“This is the nonsense we have to deal with, the fake news,” said Trump.

There were people wearing masks at the Camp Ellis rally and those without them. Organizers had stacks of masks, and offered them to rally goers.

The mood was upbeat and the crowd erupted in cheers many times.

Trump said his father will win the race on Nov. 3 for “lobster, and the flag.”

“This is not Democrat versus Republican,” said Trump. “But right versus wrong.”

He urged people to vote, and watch at the polls.

“The Democrats will try to cheat,” he said.

Trump said the administration will continue to stand up for fishermen.

“We will never, ever, let you down,” he pledged.

Former Maine Gov. Paul LePage spoke of Trump’s initiative to help commercial fishermen with the Seafood Trade Relief Program. Offered through the USDA to support fish and seafood species that have suffered more than $5 million in retaliatory tariffs from foreign governments, the program pays eligible lobster fishers 50 cents a pound.

LePage said dealers and processors need support and help too.

“(Trump) can’t do it all in one day, but he’s going to get it done,” he said.

LePage said the previous administration “tried to take fishermen off the water,” and he spoke about issues regarding whales and with the wind industry.

Democrats have previously said that had Trump not engaged in a trade war, relief programs would not have been necessary.

Among those attending was Nathan Pendleton, 19, of Camp Ellis, who fishes with Dube and recently bought a boat, the Sammy Girl, which he hopes to put in the water next year. He said he believes it was important to be at the rally.

“President Trump has done a lot for the economy,” he said.

A couple of people, outside the fenced area where Trump spoke held signs, one of which said “climate change is real.” Biden supporters and others gathered at intersections following the rally, hoisting signs for their candidate or against Trump.

Trump signed autographs and posed for selfies with the crowd at the conclusion of his remarks.

Heather Sprague drove from Cushing to see the president’s son. A former clam digger and lifelong Republican, Sprague said she believes the president is trying to make America better.

Was the rally all she thought it would be?

“Yes, and more,” Sprague said. “I love that family and they love us.”

