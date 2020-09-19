DURHAM, N.C. — Phil Jurkovec threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns, Zay Flowers had 162 receiving yards, and Boston College beat Duke 26-6 on Saturday to give Jeff Hafley a win in his first game as a head coach.

Hafley, who served as Ohio State’s co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach last season, replaced the fired Steve Addazio in December 2019.

Jurkovec, who transferred from Notre Dame in the offseason, led the Eagles (1-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast) to a touchdown on their first drive in an empty Wallace Wade Stadium, only to see the offense sputter for a while. In the third quarter, though, Jurkovec completed 6 of 7 passes for 151 yards and both of his touchdowns. The second, a 61-yard strike to Flowers, pushed the Eagles’ lead to 23-6.

Chase Brice completed 23 of 42 passes for 217 yards and two interceptions for the Blue Devils (0-2, 0-2).

(11) OKLAHOMA STATE 16, TULSA 7: Chuba Hubbard was limited to 35 yards in the first half but scored on a 3-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to lift the Cowboys to a win in the season opener for both teams in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

(13) CINCINNATI 55, AUSTIN PEAY 20: Gerrid Doaks scored four touchdowns, including a career-high three rushing TDs, and the Bearcats opened their season with a home win against Austin Peay (0-3).

(19) LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 34, GEORGIA STATE 31: Elijah Mitchell rushed for 164 yards, including the winning touchdown in overtime, and the Ragin’ Cajuns (2-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) edged the Panthers (0-1, 0-1) in Atlanta.

(25) PITTSBURGH 21, SYRACUSE 10: Kenny Pickett threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score, and Pittsburgh’s defense did the rest as the Panthers (2-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast) beat visiting Syracuse (0-2, 0-2).

The Orange were held to 171 yards, 69 of them coming on backup quarterback Rex Culpepper’s second-quarter touchdown strike to Taj Harris.

NAVY 27, TULANE 24: Jamale Carothers rushed for 125 yards, Bijan Nichols kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, and Navy(1-1, 1-0 American) staged a school-record 24-point comeback in the second half to beat Tulane (1-1, 0-1) in New Orleans.

NOTES

FLORIDA STATE: Coach Mike Norvell has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach the Seminoles in-person this week as they prepare for Miami.

Norvell released a statement Saturday saying he tested positive a day earlier but is feeling fine. He said his wife and daughter tested negative Saturday.

Athletic Director David Coburn said Norvell is isolating, which lasts a minimum of 10 days.

