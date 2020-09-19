PORTLAND – Ruth E. Verrill, 85, passed away on September 5, 2020 at Maine Medical Center after a short illness.

Born in Portland, Maine on March 8, 1935, Ruth was the daughter of William and Ruth (Long) Charlesworth. Ruth graduated from Deering High School in 1954. She was affectionately referred to as “Ruthie” by her classmates and friends.

After school, she married Richard (Shorty) Verrill from Windham. She stayed busy happily raising her three children, Richard (Rick), Cynthia (Cynde) and Dana.

Ruthie loved spending summers with her family of five, along with her sister, Louise Jenkins, and her four children, at their parents’ lakeside cottage in Limington. She loved attending parades, outdoor concerts at Millcreek Park, cats of all kinds, singing karaoke, watching Hallmark movies, coloring and doing crafts with her friends at Seaside Rehab, where she lived happily for the last seven years.

In addition to her parents, Ruthie is predeceased by her husband, Richard, her son, Richard, her sister, Louise and her nephew, Eugene.

She is survived by her daughter, Cynde Gagne and husband John and her son, Dana, as well and her niece, Linda Jenkins and husband Lou Rumo and her niece, Sherri Sawyer and husband Perry.

The family invites you to celebrate Ruth’s life on Monday September 21st at 10:00 a.m., for visiting hours, followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland, Maine, with a committal service to immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland.

You are invited to share your memories or condolences at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

Guest Book