WALDO – It is with deep sadness that we report the sudden, peaceful passing of our 37 year old, beautiful daughter, Martha Rhodes, at her home in Waldo on Sept 14, 2020. Martha grew up in Waterville graduating in 2001 before continuing her education with four years at University of Vermont. She began her teaching career at Pine Ridge School in Vermont, and moved on to MiddleBridge School in Rhode Island where her intelligence, compassion, and creativity were a perfect match with her students’ learning challenges. She will be missed by many including her former students and colleagues there.

Then, Maine called her back home, and we rejoiced! Athena Health benefited from this decision as she worked with a tight-knit team in Coaching and Training Services. Again, Martha approached her job and her coworkers with compassion and a work ethic which yielded a great deal of success and satisfaction in her job. Once again, her coworkers became an important part of her life and she developed meaningful friendships.

A lifelong passion was her relationship with horses and developing the bond needed to ride dressage. While horses were especially dear to her she really loved all animals and was known to relocate squirrels in her garage and turtles to the other side of the road.

Family time at Saddleback Mountain offers us beautiful memories. Martha skied as gracefully as a dancer performing. Visits to Upper Lead Mountain Pond filled her heart space serving as a wonderful retreat.

Martha’s deep intelligence, intuition, broad smile and quick wit defined her character and will be missed.

She leaves behind her friends as well as her adoring family: Her mom and stepdad, Sue and Chris McMorrow of Waterville, her father and step mother Doug and Linda Hermann of Yarmouth, sister, Emily Kingston and husband Omar, step siblings Kelley Litwinetz and husband John, Kyle McMorrow and wife Amanda, Lindsey Kelkenberg and Husband Corey, Katrina Edwards and Mark Primeau and Nicole Helms and husband Jesse. Nieces and nephews, Aiden, Aussie, Henry, Jacob, Kellan, Alaina, Cole, Declan, Ava, and the youngest, Vivian all held a special place in Martha’s heart. In addition she leaves behind her maternal grandmother of Portland, Priscilla Eldridge.

There will be a private celebration of life in the future.

To honor Martha’s spirit and bottomless kindness please reach out to someone who might need a reminder that they matter.

In lieu of flowers you may choose to make a donation to Horses with Hope Equine Rescue in Hope Maine or a Humane Society

of your choice.

