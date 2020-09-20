OK, OK, I’ve seen the light.

When I’m on a bicycle, on a bike-walk path, I let pedestrians know when I’m about to pass them. I make it a point to slow down. But here’s the thing: A majority of walkers completely block the path. All the time!

They are on one side, and their dog, child or friend is on the other side. With dogs, a leash is usually stretches between the groups. Everybody is supposed to know that they are on a multi-use walkway, right?

Another issue is pedestrians with ear buds. I ring my bell or shout out, but depending on age or volume, no communication is made. With the pandemic, the volume of foot and bike traffic has increased.

I know bicyclists as a whole can do better, but walkers can, too.

Thomas Cross

Gorham

