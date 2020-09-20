OK, OK, I’ve seen the light.

When I’m on a bicycle, on a bike-walk path, I let pedestrians know when I’m about to pass them. I make it a point to slow down. But here’s the thing: A majority of walkers completely block the path. All the time!

They are on one side, and their dog, child or friend is on the other side. With dogs, a leash is usually stretches between the groups. Everybody is supposed to know that they are on a multi-use walkway, right?

Another issue is pedestrians with ear buds. I ring my bell or shout out, but depending on age or volume, no communication is made. With the pandemic, the volume of foot and bike traffic has increased.

I know bicyclists as a whole can do better, but walkers can, too.

Thomas Cross
Gorham

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles