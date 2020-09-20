NEW YORK — Kyle Wright allowed only one hit in the best start of his big league career, pitching into the seventh inning to lead the Atlanta Braves past the New York Mets 7-0 on Sunday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. homered off Rick Porcello to break a scoreless tie in the sixth and finished with four RBI. Travis d’Arnaud added a two-run double for his latest clutch hit against his former team.

Looking for its third straight NL East title, Atlanta began the day with a 2 1/2-game lead over Miami.

Wright went 6 1/3 innings and combined with three relievers on a three-hitter.

MARLINS 2, NATIONALS 1: Brandon Kintzler escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning and host Miami kept up its playoff push, scratching out a late unearned run off Max Scherzer in the first game of a doubleheader.

BREWERS 5, ROYALS 3: Daniel Vogelbach belted a pair of homers and drove in all five runs as Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep of visiting Kansas City.

The Brewers improved to 26-26 with their fourth consecutive win and reached the .500 mark for the first time since they were 11-11.

REDS 7, WHITE SOX 3: Mike Moustakas hit a two-run single as Cincinnati scored five times in the fourth inning on just one hit, taking advantage of wild pitching by visiting Chicago.

Aristides Aquino hit a two-run homer as the surging Reds stayed in contention for a playoff spot, beating the AL Central leaders for their seventh win in eight games.

ORIOLES 2, RAYS 1: John Means struck out a career-high 12 in a pitching duel with Tampa Bay lefty Ryan Yarbrough, and host Baltimore stalled the Rays’ push toward the AL East title.

Means (2-3) allowed three hits and a run in 5 2/3 innings. The left-hander tied a team record with seven consecutive strikeouts, matching the mark set by Sammy Stewart in 1978.

INDIANS 7, TIGERS 4: Carlos Carrasco allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings, and Jose Ramirez homered twice to lift Cleveland to a victory at Detroit.

