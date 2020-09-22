Carrie Pelletier has been promoted to director of nursing at Mid Coast Senior Health. In her new role, she will manage the nursing department and oversee the daily operations of Mid Coast Senior Health’s long-term care community, Mere Point, and skilled nursing and rehabilitation at Bodwell.

“We are delighted to have Carrie step into this essential position at Mid Coast Senior Health,” said Kim Watson, Mid Coast Senior Health administrator. “Carrie has been a dedicated team member for several years and is admired by residents and staff for her strong leadership and positive approach.”

Pelletier earned her nursing degree at Saint Joseph’s College and worked as a nurse at Mid Coast Senior Health from 1997 to 2010. In 2017, she returned to serve as Program Manager for Marketing & Admissions, coordinating the process for accommodating new residents and patients at Mid Coast Senior Health. She has been a nurse for more than 20 years.

“I am grateful to take on this leadership role at Mid Coast Senior Health,” said Pelletier. “I have enjoyed working here throughout my career and feel very passionate about creating a safe and healthy environment for patients, residents, and their loved ones to enjoy.”

