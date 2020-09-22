PORTLAND – Frances M. McGovern, 92, a longtime resident of Willis Street, passed away on September 17, 2020, following a brief illness. She was born in Portland, a daughter of Michael J. and Delia (Foley) McDonough. Frances grew up on Munjoy Hill, living on Morning Street, Waterville Street and Willis Street. She worked at Portland Sports Wear, formerly of Middle St. She later became a crossing guard at North School on Congress St. for many years. She also crossed kids at North and Walnut Streets. She later became a bus driver for the Portland School Dept. and drove for 15 years before retiring.

She belonged to a bowling league and travelled around the country competing.

She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas R. McGovern Sr. in 2004.

She is survived by her son, Thomas R. McGovern Jr. of Portland; sisters, Cathleen Hutton of Weirsdale, Fla., and Margaret Lalone of Flint, Mich.; nieces, Cathy, Joan and Sherry.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

