Charles “Chuck” Jenkins Booth 1923 – 2020 BOWOINHAM – Chuck died after a short illness at his daughter’s home in Bowdoinham, Sept. 17, 2020. He was born Feb. 21, 1923, Steelton, Pa. and was 97 years old. Educated at Wilmington Friends School and Westtown School, he attended Swarthmore College, as a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. While still in college at the outbreak of WWII, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps, earning his wings in 1943, following which he began instructing young cadets for the Air Corps until the war ended. Following the war he worked as a lithographic specialist until 1952 when he joined the family business, Deemer Steel Casting Co., New Castle, Del., as vice president and production manager where he worked for 21 years until the business was successfully sold in 1973. An avid weekend golfer, he was also active in the Civil Air Patrol and sport car road rallies where he won numerous cups and awards. He reinvented his life by moving to Maine in 1974, settling in Brunswick where he earned his broker’s license and for the next 30 years sold real estate to those who, like himself, wanted a simpler life Down East. He was a decades-long member of Brunswick Friends Meeting and he took pleasure in volunteering at The Apprentice Shop Wooden Boat Works. In addition, he was for many years a docent at the Maine Maritime Museum in Bath. He treasured Maine, its traditions, its coast, and its people. He is preceded in death by his older brother, Newlin Trainer Booth and his younger sister, Marie Cope Booth (Fowler). He leaves three children, Charles Jenkins Booth Jr. of Oak Harbor, Wash., William Francis Booth of North Wales, Pa., and Nancy Alison Booth (Hunsberger) of Bowdoinham; plus seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. There will be no formal service. A scattering of ashes will take place in a later, quieter time when family and friends can gather. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net . Memorial contributions to Brunswick Friends Meeting 16 Quarry Rd. Brunswick, ME 04011

