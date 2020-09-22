GORHAM – Joseph M. Gervais born April 7, 1950 was the beloved son of Patricia Gervais and Merton Gervais; beloved brother to Priscilla Hinkle, Jim, Larry, Maureen, Steve, Robert aka Bobby and Carol; wonderful father to Jennifer Bailey and Nora Gervais Verrill; an amazing grandfather to Travis Shane, Chase Shane and Courtney Davenport; and great-grandfather to Tristan and Christoper Mackenzie and Trinity Davenport; and uncle to many many wonderful people.Joe graduated from Scarborough High School in 1968. From high school he signed up in the Air Force and did two tours in Vietnam. Joe was a hard worker and married Alice McGrath and had two wonderful daughters. Joe then became a care giver once his wife had a accident. He took pride in taking care of the ones he loved.Joe had always been a hard dedicated worker, some would say he was a work-a-holic. It tore him apart when he had to stop working due to multiple heart attacks and health reasons. Soon after Joe was diagnosed with Lung Cancer. He fought it with all he had and was cancer free, but soon after it had unfortunately returned and treatments where not working. Joe took his last days as anyone would expect him to, head held high, strong and loved.Joe died on Sept. 15, 2020. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and be remembered for all the great times.Rest easy Granka. Love Always Your Big Family

