PORTLAND – Scott Benjamin Bromfield, 48, died at Gosnell Memorial Hospice on Sept. 18, 2020, after several years of declining health. His Mom and stepdad, Paula and Peter Anderson, were holding him, playing some funky music from his favorite bar in Key West and making sure he knew how loved he was by his family and friends.Scott was happily welcomed into this world on Oct. 9, 1971, at Portsmouth (NH) Hospital and spent his early childhood years in Kittery, Maine, before moving to Wiscasset, Maine, in 1978. He graduated from Wiscasset Middle School and then Wiscasset High School in 1989. He was an acolyte at St. Philips Episcopal Church in Wiscasset and also had a great time “performing” in the garage band Kamikazi with several of his buddies. He furthered his education at Husson College in Bangor, where he was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity, graduating in 1995 earning both an Associate degree in Computer Science and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management.In 1998, his career took him first to Chicago with a position at the prestigious advertising agency, RH Donnelley and Company. Then it was on to San Jose, Calif., where he had his “dream job” working for BayArea.com where he was a content producer. Several years later, it was a cross country trek back to New England, landing in Beverly, Mass., where he worked as a mortgage broker for Countrywide Mortgage company in Danvers, a job that he loved as well. The “207” was calling to him and so it was back to his beloved Maine, where he lived in Portland and was a senior technical manager at Power Pay/EVO Payments International until his health issues took control of his life several years ago.Scott (AKA “Wood”) never missed a Red Sox game or a Patriot’s game and loved to tailgate and cheer on Brady and Gronk and yell at the refs. He was known as a true and loyal friend to many, maintaining relationships with many of his childhood, high school, and college friends.He was predeceased by his dear maternal grandparents, his Bumpa and Grammie (Norman “Skip” and Millylou Morse) who he loved dearly, and his favorite uncle, John A. Faulkner, USMC. He is survived by his beloved mother, Paula Anderson and her husband Peter of Scarborough, Maine and Hobe Sound, Fla,, his father, Webster Bromfield of Fond du Lac, Wis.; his loving half-brother, Ben Bromfield of Portsmouth, NH; his stepbrother, Eric Anderson of New Britain, Conn.; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; his Godson Zachary Travers of Portland; and his lifelong best friend, Kevin Travers of Yarmouth.Burial will be private, and arrangements are entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough, Maine. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Scott’s memory may be made to: Gosnell Memorial Hospice11 Hunnewell Rd. Scarborough, ME 04074

