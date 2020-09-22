Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 9/23 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Temporary Art Ad Hoc Review Committee
Wed. 9/23 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Council
Thur. 9/24 4 p.m. Greater Portland Metro Board of Directors
Mon. 9/28 5:30 p.m. City Council Zoom
Mon. 9/28 5:30 p.m. Rental Housing Advisory Committee
Tues. 9/29 4 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners
Tues. 9/29 6 p.m. Water District Board of Trustees
