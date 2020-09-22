Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  9/23  4 p.m. and 5 p.m.  Temporary Art Ad Hoc Review Committee

Wed.  9/23  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Council

Thur.  9/24  4 p.m.  Greater Portland Metro Board of Directors

Mon.  9/28  5:30 p.m.  City Council  Zoom

Mon.  9/28  5:30 p.m.  Rental Housing Advisory Committee

Tues.  9/29  4 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners

Tues.  9/29  6 p.m.  Water District Board of Trustees

