KENNEBUNK — The Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce held its annual DRIVE event Wednesday, Sept. 16, this year just a bit different than others in the past. The Chamber conducted this year’s awards – dinner, meeting and ceremony virtually – thanks to live and recorded video via ZOOM, with help from Blake Baldwin at Video Creations.

“It’s only to be expected that our annual dinner feels a little different, too,” said Chamber Executive Director Laura Dolce. “In a year where nothing was ordinary, we’re happy to recognize these extraordinary people.”

The Chamber awarded its top nine awards to the following local businesses and organizations:

NonProfit: Kennebunk Rotary Club

Municipal: Laurie Smith

Volunteer of the Year: Ashley Padget

Business of the Year: Spurling Fitness

Outstanding Achievement: Kennebunkport Promise

DRIVEN Woman: Tina Hewett Gordon

President’s AWARD: COS + Tim Harrington + Deb Lennon

Rising Star: Laura McCullough

Joel Stevens Community Spirit Award: Ted Damon

In addition, voters decided the top two local businesses in 32 categories. DRIVE to Be the Best awards winners included:

Best Nightlife:

1. Old Vines Wine Bar

2. The Pilot House

Best Breakfast:

1. Mike’s American Diner

2. Mike’s All-Day Breakfast

Best Outdoor Dining:

1. Old Vines Wine Bar

2. Arundel Wharf

Best Cocktails:

1. Old Vines Wine Bar

2. Batson River Brewing & Distilling

Best Beer list:

1. Alisson’s Restaurant

2. Federal Jack’s

Best Spa/hair salon:

1. River’s Edge Spa & Salon

2. Cottage Breeze Day Spa & Boutique

Best art gallery:

1. Maine Art Hill

2. Wendy Webster Good – The Port

Best cup of coffee:

1. Mornings in Paris

2. The Blue

Best ice cream:

1. Rococo

2. Arundel Ice Cream

Best lobster roll:

1. The Clam Shack

2. Alisson’s Restaurant

Best bakery/baked goods:

1. Boulangerie – A Proper Bakery

2. Mornings in Paris

Best gift shop:

1. Daytrip Society

2. Dannah

Best garage/auto service:

1. Guay’s Sunoco

2. Arundel Ford

Best bank:

1. Kennebunk Savings

2. Camden National Bank

Best fitness club/yoga spot:

1. Spurling Fitness

2. The Daily Sweat

Best landscaping service:

1. Solari Property Care & Excavation

2. Terrapin Landscaping

Best real estate:

1. Coldwell Banker Realty

2. Pack Maynard & Associates Real Estate

Best trails/walks:

1. Kennebunkport Conservation Trust

2. Eastern Trail

Best chowder:

1. Alisson’s Restaurant

2. Cape Pier Chowder House

Best wedding venue:

1. The Nonantum Resort

2. The Colony

Best golf course:

1. Cape Arundel Golf Club

2. Webhannet Golf Club

Best local publication:

1. Tourist & Town

2. Kennebunk Post

Best happy hour:

1. Old Vines Wine Bar

2. Pedro’s

Best place to watch a game:

1. Alisson’s Restaurant

2. Duffy’s Tavern & Grill

Best place to go for a first date:

1. Chez Rosa

2. Old Vines Wine Bar

Best spot for a romantic getaway:

1. Hidden Pond

2. White Barn Inn

Best spot for a family stay:

1. Sandy Pines Campground

2. Nonantum Resort

Best local band/musician:

1. Lisa Mills Music

2. Chris Ross Band

Best customer service:

1. Spurling Fitness

2. Kennebunk Savings

Best financial services:

1. Kennebunk Savings

2. Nvest Financial Group

Best photographer:

1. Bob Dennis

2. Chris Smith

Best water tour:

1. New England Eco-Adventures

2. Aquaholics

This year, after a season like no other with COVID affecting the entire community, the Chamber also issued “COVID Community All-Stars” to the following organizations and individuals based on public voting:

The Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce; Mike D’Amico of Mike’s American Diner and Mike’s All Day Breakfast; Hannaford employees; Community Harvest; Mornings in Paris; The Daily Sweat; Pilot House; Kennebunk Savings; Kortney Nadeau; Chez Rosa; RSU 21 staff and employees; River’s Edge Spa & Salon; Nonantum Resort; Alisson’s Restaurant; Candice Simeoni of the Kennebunk Police Department, Old Vines Wine Bar; The Boathouse; Postal workers/UPS/FedEx; first responders in our towns; Southern Maine Health Care; Mail-It Unlimited; Lesa Angelos; Spurling Fitness; Batson River Brewing & Distilling, Deb Lennon and Tim Harrington.

Besides the video, those in attendance via ZOOM were treated to a catered box picnic dinner from Destination Catering of Kennebunk, with beer and cocktails from Batson River Brewing & Distilling, plus desserts donated from Duffy’s Tavern & Grill, Boulangerie, Auntie’s House and Hurricane Restaurant. Event sponsor Nvest Financial Group helped make the production still possible virtually.

