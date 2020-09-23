KENNEBUNK — The Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce held its annual DRIVE event Wednesday, Sept. 16, this year just a bit different than others in the past. The Chamber conducted this year’s awards – dinner, meeting and ceremony virtually – thanks to live and recorded video via ZOOM, with help from Blake Baldwin at Video Creations.
“It’s only to be expected that our annual dinner feels a little different, too,” said Chamber Executive Director Laura Dolce. “In a year where nothing was ordinary, we’re happy to recognize these extraordinary people.”
The Chamber awarded its top nine awards to the following local businesses and organizations:
NonProfit: Kennebunk Rotary Club
Municipal: Laurie Smith
Volunteer of the Year: Ashley Padget
Business of the Year: Spurling Fitness
Outstanding Achievement: Kennebunkport Promise
DRIVEN Woman: Tina Hewett Gordon
President’s AWARD: COS + Tim Harrington + Deb Lennon
Rising Star: Laura McCullough
Joel Stevens Community Spirit Award: Ted Damon
In addition, voters decided the top two local businesses in 32 categories. DRIVE to Be the Best awards winners included:
Best Nightlife:
1. Old Vines Wine Bar
2. The Pilot House
Best Breakfast:
1. Mike’s American Diner
2. Mike’s All-Day Breakfast
Best Outdoor Dining:
1. Old Vines Wine Bar
2. Arundel Wharf
Best Cocktails:
1. Old Vines Wine Bar
2. Batson River Brewing & Distilling
Best Beer list:
1. Alisson’s Restaurant
2. Federal Jack’s
Best Spa/hair salon:
1. River’s Edge Spa & Salon
2. Cottage Breeze Day Spa & Boutique
Best art gallery:
1. Maine Art Hill
2. Wendy Webster Good – The Port
Best cup of coffee:
1. Mornings in Paris
2. The Blue
Best ice cream:
1. Rococo
2. Arundel Ice Cream
Best lobster roll:
1. The Clam Shack
2. Alisson’s Restaurant
Best bakery/baked goods:
1. Boulangerie – A Proper Bakery
2. Mornings in Paris
Best gift shop:
1. Daytrip Society
2. Dannah
Best garage/auto service:
1. Guay’s Sunoco
2. Arundel Ford
Best bank:
1. Kennebunk Savings
2. Camden National Bank
Best fitness club/yoga spot:
1. Spurling Fitness
2. The Daily Sweat
Best landscaping service:
1. Solari Property Care & Excavation
2. Terrapin Landscaping
Best real estate:
1. Coldwell Banker Realty
2. Pack Maynard & Associates Real Estate
Best trails/walks:
1. Kennebunkport Conservation Trust
2. Eastern Trail
Best chowder:
1. Alisson’s Restaurant
2. Cape Pier Chowder House
Best wedding venue:
1. The Nonantum Resort
2. The Colony
Best golf course:
1. Cape Arundel Golf Club
2. Webhannet Golf Club
Best local publication:
1. Tourist & Town
2. Kennebunk Post
Best happy hour:
1. Old Vines Wine Bar
2. Pedro’s
Best place to watch a game:
1. Alisson’s Restaurant
2. Duffy’s Tavern & Grill
Best place to go for a first date:
1. Chez Rosa
2. Old Vines Wine Bar
Best spot for a romantic getaway:
1. Hidden Pond
2. White Barn Inn
Best spot for a family stay:
1. Sandy Pines Campground
2. Nonantum Resort
Best local band/musician:
1. Lisa Mills Music
2. Chris Ross Band
Best customer service:
1. Spurling Fitness
2. Kennebunk Savings
Best financial services:
1. Kennebunk Savings
2. Nvest Financial Group
Best photographer:
1. Bob Dennis
2. Chris Smith
Best water tour:
1. New England Eco-Adventures
2. Aquaholics
This year, after a season like no other with COVID affecting the entire community, the Chamber also issued “COVID Community All-Stars” to the following organizations and individuals based on public voting:
The Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce; Mike D’Amico of Mike’s American Diner and Mike’s All Day Breakfast; Hannaford employees; Community Harvest; Mornings in Paris; The Daily Sweat; Pilot House; Kennebunk Savings; Kortney Nadeau; Chez Rosa; RSU 21 staff and employees; River’s Edge Spa & Salon; Nonantum Resort; Alisson’s Restaurant; Candice Simeoni of the Kennebunk Police Department, Old Vines Wine Bar; The Boathouse; Postal workers/UPS/FedEx; first responders in our towns; Southern Maine Health Care; Mail-It Unlimited; Lesa Angelos; Spurling Fitness; Batson River Brewing & Distilling, Deb Lennon and Tim Harrington.
Besides the video, those in attendance via ZOOM were treated to a catered box picnic dinner from Destination Catering of Kennebunk, with beer and cocktails from Batson River Brewing & Distilling, plus desserts donated from Duffy’s Tavern & Grill, Boulangerie, Auntie’s House and Hurricane Restaurant. Event sponsor Nvest Financial Group helped make the production still possible virtually.
For event information, visit GoKennebunks.com.
