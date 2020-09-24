BRUNSWICK — Two Knights of Columbus councils, one in Brunswick and the other in Bath, opened their checkbooks wide and left the staff of St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick stunned.

“Between the two councils, $24,000 were donated to the school to purchase new computer equipment for the students,” said Shelly Wheeler, principal of St. John’s. “The incredible generosity of the two councils is a terrific example of the strength of our parish and school community and the gratitude that people hold for the impact of Catholic schools on their own lives, even as adults.”

Wheeler accepted the check from Bath’s Sagadahoc Council 249 (Knights of St. Mary’s) on Tuesday morning in Brunswick.

“Our membership knows personally that educating children in body, mind, and spirit at a Catholic school is life changing,” said Ken Gibb of the Knights of St. Mary’s. “We are truly blessed to be in a position to aide in the enhancement of the Catholic educational experience of the students and staff of St. John’s Catholic School. We are confident that this will help all of the children and afford them the opportunity to achieve their educational goals for the future, as they are our future.”

Earlier this month, the Knights of Columbus Sekenger Council No. 1947 in Brunswick donated $12,000 to complete the school’s push to get a Chromebook, charging cord and carry case for all students.

“Many of our council members, their children, and their grandchildren have either attended St. John’s School or are attending now,” said James Badger of the Brunswick Knights.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Wheeler. “This is such a special place.”

For more information about the school or to learn about enrollment, visit sjcsbme.org or call (207) 725-5507.

