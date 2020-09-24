The following local students have been named to first honors on the Clark University Dean’s List. This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the Spring 2020 semester at the Worcester, Massachusetts university. The students are: Jacob A. Bilsky, of Biddeford; and Donna D. Bernard and Emily M. Maynard, both of Saco.

Brian P. Hurley of Old Orchard Beach and Noah Matthew Niles of Saco made the dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology, in Boston, Massachusetts, for the summer 2020 semester.

