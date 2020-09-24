LITTLETON, NH – On Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, Sue Driscoll, loving wife, Mom and Nana passed away. She was 74.

Born on Oct. 14, 1945 to Phillip and Elizabeth Lowden, Sue grew up in the Lincoln/North Woodstock area. Sue enjoyed high school athletics and loved to hike. Sue married David Driscoll in 1965 while he was serving in the Navy and relocated to Jacksonville, Fla.

Sue and Dave moved to Littleton in 1977. Sue loved people and enjoyed working at the Clam Shell and then later at Time-Warner, from which she retired in 2015. Sue was known for her infectious smile and compassionate spirit.

Sue had two daughters and was a dedicated and loving Mom. She adored her three grandsons. Sue loved gardening, quilting, and spending time at camp on Lake Aziscohos. She particularly cherished her time with family and friends. Sue and Dave love to travel and enjoyed trips to Alaska, Ireland, Scotland, Italy, New Zealand, Costa Rica and Peru. She was always planning their next adventure.

Sue is deeply mourned by her husband of 55 years; her daughter Connie Goldberg and her husband Brian of Portland; and three grandsons, Samuel of Portland, Kevin of Bozeman, Mont. and Jacob of Portland. Sue also leaves behind a sister Judith Hart of Battle Ground, Wash, a sister Carol Lowden of North Woodstock, NH, a sister L. Merrill Lowden of Homer, Alaska, a brother Philip Lowden of Bellingham, Wash. and all of their loving extended families. Sue was predeceased by her younger daughter Sarah Louise Driscoll.

Due to COVID-19, the family will host a small private service.For online condolences, please visit http://www.bryantfuneralhome.net.

If you wish to make a donation in Sue’s memory, Sue would be pleased and honored if you considered:

Juvenile Diabetes

Research Foundation

at http://www.jdrf.org or:

Tri-County Community Action at http://www.tccap.org

Guest Book