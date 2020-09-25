DAMARISCOTTA — This year, the River Arts is featuring an exhibition of all abstract work.

The new, well-lit, spacious gallery at 36 Elm St. is ideal for the large-scale works and paintings selected by juror, Jaap Helder. The show is open now and runs through Oct. 24.

With works from 103 artists to review, Helder’s selections for the show come from 63 artists. Representing contemporary artists from all over Maine, this show encompasses the breadth of abstract art. Some outstanding creations of “abstract expressionism” and “minimalism” as well as works that expand upon cubist concepts are displayed. Artists from many parts of Maine are represented here, including David Estey (Belfast), Doreen Nardone (Harpswell), Celeste Henriquez (Portland), Russ Cox (Portland), Joanna Pool (Bath), Conrad Guertin (Bristol), Cathy Bennigson ( Jefferson), and John Butke (Boothbay). River Arts invited Hedler to exhibit one of his abstract pieces as well. Two sculptors have dynamic pieces in the show: Cynthia Smith (Gorham) and Roben Voigt (Brunswick).

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call the gallery at (207) 563-6868 or visit the website, riverartsme.org.

