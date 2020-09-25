AVON — A generator used to power a two-story house on Avon Valley Road off Route 4 exploded Thursday night, destroying the structure. There were no injuries.

Scott Wilcox and Mary Bachelder powered their house with a generator that was about 2 feet from the house, Phillips Fire Chief James Gould said.

They told Gould they had just refilled the generator with gas and when they started it, it exploded, he said. They tried throwing water on it, Gould said, but it was too far gone. Their fire extinguishers were in the house. No one was inside the house when the fire started. It spread quickly to the house.

Firefighters were training at the Fire Station in Phillips when the call came in at 7:21 p.m. of a structure fire and explosion. Firefighters arrived quickly to find the structure engulfed in flames, Gould said. Part of the roof had already caved in, he said.

About 30 firefighters from Phillips, Weld, Strong and Salem Township responded, along with NorthStar ambulance personnel and Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies.

The fire was knocked down in about 30 minutes.

“We saved a camper, vehicles and outbuildings, which were near the home,” Gould said.

Firefighters used 5,000 gallons of water and foam to extinguish the blaze.

Gould said it was pretty obvious the fire was caused by the generator but he doesn’t know why it blew up.

An adult son also lived at the house, he said. The family had no insurance on the building. They are staying with relatives. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

