“The Patriot Way” isn’t for everybody. Quarterback Tom Brady survived 20 seasons in the culture built by Bill Belichick before deciding he had to try something new.

Receiver Mohamed Sanu found out much quicker that his destiny did not lie with in New England.

“I feel like it just wasn’t a good fit,” Sanu said to reporters, per WEEI. “Things happen the way they happen, and I’m not really looking to the past. I’m just focused on what I’ve got here in San Fran. I’m excited just to be a part of this team. This culture is just more my style. So, I’m excited for it. I’m just taking full advantage. I’m grateful for my time in New England. It taught me a lot. It just didn’t jell out how I wanted.”

Belichick traded a second-round pick in 2019 to the Atlanta Falcons for Sanu, who played in eight games for the Patriots, suffering a high-ankle sprain early in his tenure in New England. The ankle required offseason surgery and the Patriots released Sanu before the start of the 2020 season.

San Francisco signed Sanu last week and he made his debut in the 31-13 win over the New York Jets. He saw the field for 13 snaps and was not targeted in the passing game.

Sanu has 403 receptions for 4,507 career receiving yards, 223 rushing yards and 28 total touchdowns over eight years after being picked in the third round of the 2012 draft by Cincinnati.

RUNNING BACK James White and rookie linebacker Josh Uche were both missing from the start of practice Friday, the team’s last before Sunday’s kickoff against the Raiders.

White remains with his family after a tragic car crash killed his father and put his mother in the hospital last weekend in Florida. He missed all three practices this week and appears unlikely to play against Las Vegas.

Uche is dealing with a foot injury that limited him on Thursday. His absence figures to push back what could have been his NFL debut this weekend. Uche missed the opener for game-plan reasons and last weekend’s loss at Seattle due to injury.

CENTER DAVID Andrews was at practice, wearing a heavy wrap on his right thumb and wrist.

According to FOX’s Jay Glazer, Andrews – a captain and the starting center – has a broken thumb. Andrews was present at practice Thursday but listed as a non-participant. In the early drills, the right-handed center was trying to use his left hand to snap, but it didn’t look particularly fruitful.

If Andrews can’t go Sunday against the Raiders, the Patriots may turn to second-year lineman Hjalte Froholdt, a Danish guard taken in the fourth round last season. They could also kick Joe Thuney over to center and insert Michael Onwenu – a rookie that’s gotten quite a bit of playing time – at guard.

