ARUNDEL – Two men, one of Gorham and the other of Standish, died Thursday in a single-vehicle crash on Log Cabin Road.

York County Sheriff William King said the initial investigation showed Jacob Dupuis, 30, of Gorham was operating a 2008 GMC Sierra rack body truck owned by Carter Design Group. He was traveling east on Log Cabin Road in the vicinity of Fairfield Drive at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept 24, when it left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The impact caused the vehicle to burst into flames, said King.

Both Dupuis and the passenger, Henry O’Neill, 19, of Standish died.

The crash was reconstructed by Maine State Police, assisted by the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Log Cabin Road was closed until 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“The York County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer our condolences to the young men’s families and extend our gratitude to members from the U.S. Secret Service, Kennebunkport Police Department, Maine State Police, Saco Police Department, Arundel Fire Department, Kennebunk Fire Department and all other agencies who provided assistance at the scene,” said King.

